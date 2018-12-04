UFC News: Former WWE Star announces Bellator MMA debut early in 2019

Jack Swagger is finally about to make his MMA debut

What's the story?

Over the years, Mixed Martial Arts and WWE have become more and more similar, with stars of both art forms switching between the two on a regular basis.

The latest Superstar to do so is none other than former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger. Swagger had been signed by Bellator MMA for a while, but now his first fight is finally coming up.

Thanks to MMA Junkie for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Jack Swagger had been announced to be a part of Bellator MMA as early as November 2017. However, despite the expectations that he would be fighting in 2018, this did not take place.

Swagger has been highly active in the professional wrestling Independence scene and even won the Lucha Underground Championship after defeating former Champion, Pentagon.

Wrestlers like Bobby Lashley, Dave Bautista, Ken Shamrock, and the like have long shifted between wrestling and MMA. Ronda Rousey is one of the latest stars to make the switch in the opposite direction.

There is no guarantee of success, however, if CM Punk is anything to judge by. After incredible hype for the former WWE Champion, Punk lost both his initial fights in the UFC and his future MMA career is now in doubt.

The heart of the matter

Jake Hager, aka Jack Swagger, will take part in his first-ever MMA Heavyweight Fight in 2019, at Bellator 214 on the 26th of January.

Currently, with a 0-0 record, he takes on J. W. Kiser whose professional MMA record currently stands at 0-1.

Swagger joins an already prestigious card at Bellator 214, which will be headlined by Champion Gegard Mousasi defending his Middleweight Title against Rafael Lovato Jr. and Fedor Emelianenko taking on Ryan Bader in the final of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

What's next?

Jack Swagger will finally make his professional MMA debut on the 26th of January at Bellator 214.