UFC News: Francis Ngannou challenges top Russian Heavyweight 

Francis Ngannou may have aspirations of becoming the next UFC Heavyweight Champion but the #2 ranked Heavyweight has already set his sights on slugging it out with another promising contender in the division.

The Predator wants to face Alexander Volkov on the heels of the Russian's impressive victory over Greg Hardy at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 163.

Ngannou took to Twitter and sent out a message to the #7 ranked Russian, in which, he gave Volkov props for his performance before challenging him to a fight. He pleaded Volkov to not turn down the offer for a sjhowdown in the Octagon this time around.

Ngannou wrote:

"Well done Volkov 👏👏👏. Let's go now and please don't turn this down again.#UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP"

The 6'7" Alexander Volkov walked into the CSKA Arena in Moscow last night to take on one of the most controversial figures in the Heavyweight division in Greg Hardy.

Volkov was coming off a last-minute loss to Derrick Lewis from back in October, 2018 and he needed a big win to reaffirm his status as one of the top guys in the 205+ lbs division.

Drago did exactly that by putting on a professional striking display against the former NFL Defensive End. He used the big reach to his advantage and kept Hardy at bay with kicks to the body and the leg. Hardy couldn't find a way in and was outpointed by the towering Russian.

The former Bellator World Champion's win has now prompted Ngannou to send out a challenge.

Ngannou is currently on a three-fight win streak, having dispatched off Curtis Blayde, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos in consecutive first-round knockouts.

The Cameronian-French fighter is awaiting a deserved shot at Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight strap, however, the UFC is leaning towards a trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier after the champion returns to action.

Miocic is expected to come back to the Octagon in 2020 after healing up from his injuries and Ngannou certainly can't wait until then.

Volkov (31-7) has lost just once in his six UFC outings and a fight against the extremely dangerous Ngannou is the perfect step-up for the veteran heavyweight.