UFC News: Francis Ngannou replies to boxer Tyson Fury's challenge

13 Nov 2019, 23:29 IST

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou has been talking about a boxing match with Tyson Fury for some time now. But turns out, Fury himself is now keen on making a move to MMA and to send out the word that he is serious about it, has called out several Heavyweight fighters.

Ngannou is certainly one of them and he wasted no time to give his response to Fury.

MMA Junkie reported on what he had to say to Fury's challenge.

Ngannou ready to take on both the fights

Ngannou readily agreed for a bout with Fury on his home turf which is the Octagon and said that he would happily "return the favor" by fighting him in the boxing ring as well.

"I’m like man, I don’t have a fight and anyways I was about to come find you in your territory, so if you come to my own, that would be great. And I can return you the favor because I want to cross to boxing sometime soon. That’s exactly how I feel right now."

However, 'The Predator' is no stranger to boxing. In fact, he had initially started out with the dreams of becoming a boxer but had to keep that on hold since MMA offered him better opportunities. But now with a successful and illustrious career in the Octagon, Ngannou is finally considering to fulfill his life's dream. Boxing legend and former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson has agreed to coach him along the way, according to Ngannou himself.

When it comes to his potential opponent, Ngannou thinks that Fury has been training in secret and is taking this change quite seriously.

"He’s taking himself really serious, and I wonder if he has been training. I think he’s been training on the ground you know, like in secret because he seems to be liking it, to like MMA, which many people do, and they just do it in secret, but now he just came out with his passion and obviously the intention to, actually."

Ngannou made this comment on the basis of a video surfaced of Fury training hard at Team Kaobon with Middleweight Darren Till and sharpening his hitting and takedown skills.

