UFC News: Francis Ngannou tweets whom he wants to fight next after the Moscow event

Francis Ngannou wants Alexander Volkov next, now that the latter has shown his mettle at UFC Fight Night 163.

After Volkov won the Heavyweight bout against Greg Hardy on Saturday's co-main event at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Ngannou took to social media to make his intentions of fighting Volkov quite clear.

Ngannou urges Volkov not to run this time

Ever since the title fight has been tied to the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy, Ngannou has been looking for a fight for himself. According to his tweet after the events of UFC Moscow, it is pretty evident who he wants - Alexander Volkov.

In the tweet, Ngannou congratulated the Russian for the win, but also implied that Volkov has been avoiding a fight against him.

Well done Volkov 👏👏👏.

Let's go now and please don't turn this down again.#UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 9, 2019

Ngannou has been busy calling out big names since UFC made the title unavailable for now. He already has three consecutive wins under his belt, against the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. All three of the victories came via KO or TKO. Moreover, all three fights were over well within the first round, with the Valesquez bout ending in only 26 seconds.

His last defeat was at the hands of Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 and before that to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. Riding on a three-fight win streak, the announcement regarding the Heavyweight title did not slow him down on his perusal of other options, including a challenge to box Champion Tyson Fury.

It appears that Ngannou just added the name of Volkov to the list of rivals he wishes to defeat. Volkov himself is a veteran of 38 MMA appearances, winning 31 of them. His only loss at UFC was against Derrick Lewis in 2018, from which he bounced back well enough with Saturday's win against Hardy.

