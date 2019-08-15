UFC News: Francis Ngannou to star in Fast & Furious 9

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Ngannou 2: Weigh-Ins

What's the story?

UFC heavyweight powerhouse Francis Ngannou looks set to take his talents to Hollywood as he has been signed up to star in the next instalment of the mega-popular Fast & Furious franchise - as confirmed with Ngannou's management by ESPN.

In case you didn't know

The Fast & Furious franchise has grown to become the biggest movie series in history, having grossed an eye-watering $3.9 billion so far. Meanwhile, Ngannou has been blazing a trail through the UFC's heavyweight division with an impressive record of 14 - 3.

Ngannou will not be the first MMA star to have crossed over to the series, with both Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey having featured in the franchise previously.

The heart of the matter...

In terms of his aesthetic, there is no surprise that Ngannou was given the nod by the producers of Fast & Furious. His 6' 4" and 265lbs frame will let him blend in seamlessly with the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena, who are confirmed to be co-starring with Ngannou.

Unfortunately, language may yet prove to be a difficult barrier to hurdle for the movie's writing team - although his English is improving, Ngannou still struggles at times in interviews. So expect to see him cast as a no-nonsense fighting machine - a bit like he is in real life.

What's next?

Make no mistake about it - the UFC will be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of getting one of their most marketable athletes out there in front of a mainstream audience. Dana White and his team will surely see this as a golden opportunity to draw new fans over to the UFC.

We can fully expect to see Ngannou pushed heavily over the next year as the movie is in production. I'm sure there is nothing the UFC would like more than to have Ngannou billed as 'UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou' on all of the promotional material for Fast & Furious 9.