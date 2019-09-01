Bellator News: Frank Mir isn't too keen on facing Roy Nelson

Veteran heavyweight fighter Frank Mir recently spoke with Phone Booth Fighting and during the conversation, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion revealed that he isn't too keen on facing Roy Nelson for his upcoming fight.

Frank Mir's journey in Bellator so far...

In August of 2017, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Frank Mir signed a deal with Bellator MMA and in his debut fight for the promotion, Mir lost to Fedor Emelianenko via TKO in the opening round of Bellator Heavyweight Tournament.

For his second fight in the promotion, Mir faced Javy Ayala and despite being in control of the fight in the opening minutes, Mir eventually tapped out to a rally of punches from Ayala that caused an alveolar ridge fracture.

Bellator 231: Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson 2

Roy Nelson and Frank Mir will arguably go down in history as two of the best heavyweight fighters to have stepped foot into the world of mixed martial arts. The two hard hitters initially squared off eight years ago at UFC 130 in the co-main event of the show when Mir came out victorious via unanimous decision.

Bellator MMA recently booked a rematch between the two, however, it seems like Frank Mir isn't too thrilled about stepping into the Octagon against Nelson after a span of eight years. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“They were like, ‘Hey we want you to fight Roy on Aug. 23 or 24, and I turned it down,” Mir said. I was like, ‘Ah, I really don’t want to fight Roy.’… Then I got the little email where they’re going to extend my contract and see if they can find me a new opponent. Well, lo and behold, they never found me a new opponent, and I didn’t fight. So, I come back and I’m texting them: ‘Hey can I get a fight sometime soon. Do you think I’ll fight before November?’ Then I get, ‘Well, we’ve got you pegged for Roy again.’ I’m like, ‘Man, you guys aren’t taking (expletive) no for an answer, are you?'”

When is Bellator 231?

Bellator 231 is scheduled to take place on the 25th of October, 2019 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.