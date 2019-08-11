UFC News: Frankie Edgar challenged by multiple fighters for his Bantamweight Debut

Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar has been one of the top fighters in the UFC and the world of Mixed Martial Arts for a long time. However, his recent losses have slowed him down somewhat, so much so, that he decided that the time had come for a change in his weight class.

Frankie Edgar is set to move down to Bantamweight -- something that has seen him already challenged by several fighters. Ricky Simon and Petr Yan have already issued challenges to face the former Lightweight Champion.

Petr Yan and Ricky Simon issue challenges to former UFC Champion Frankie Edgar

There are Superstars calling out Frankie Edgar, including Ricky Simon and Petr Yan.

Petr Yan retweeted the announcement with an emoji, signaling that he was open to a fight with Frankie Edgar.

Retweeting Brett Okamato's announcement that Edgar was making the move down to Bantamweight, saying that November worked for him, obviously meaning that he was ready to face him in November -- the date that Edgar wanted to debut at MSG.

Simon has faced UFC legends before, having suffered an upset loss to Urijah Faber recently, something that he will be looking to correct.

November works for me https://t.co/npHvNEMA6C — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) August 7, 2019

What forced Frankie Edgar to move to the Bantamweight Division?

Frankie Edgar is a former UFC Lightweight Champion and according to Dana White has done everything that could be expected from him when it comes to his run in the UFC. However, losing is not something that Frankie Edgar is used to, and he did not take his loss too kindly at all.

The last time he entered an Octagon, it was to fight for the UFC Featherweight Championship for the third time. He had already lost the first two times to Jose Aldo, and this time he met a similar fate at the hands of Max Holloway.

Having lost the 5-round fight, Frankie Edgar and his coaching team decided that the time had come for a new challenge -- the UFC Bantamweight Division.

Breaking: Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) is dropping to bantamweight, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) and coach Mark Henry (@MarkCoachmark13). Team has informed UFC, hoping to make 135 debut in November at MSG. https://t.co/QlWdQFhePV — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 7, 2019

The UFC MSG show is set to take place in November. That's the time we can expect to see Frankie Edgar back in action.