UFC News: Frankie Edgar reacts to his devastating loss to The Korean Zombie in Busan

UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar might have lost in his fight against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan, but the way he has reacted has shown why he is so well-loved and respected in the MMA and UFC community.

Frankie Edgar's reaction to his loss at UFC Busan

Frankie Edgar praised The Zombie and then went on to thank the fans who had come out to support him. Finally, he showed his good humor by joking about his hair, which was far longer than is usual.

"Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this damn hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support."

Their fight headlined UFC Busan. Frankie Edgar stepped in as a last-minute replacement. Originally, the fight was set to feature Chan Sung Jung fighting against Brian Ortega. However, Ortega was injured and had to pull out, resulting in the replacement.

Edgar has now lost two fights back-to-back. He is medically suspended and will miss his previously rumored fight against Cory Sandhagen.