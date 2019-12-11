UFC News: Frankie Edgar reveals why he took the fight against The Korean Zombie

UFC 222: Edgar v Ortega

UFC veteran Frankie Edgar already had his hands full with his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen in January at UFC Fight Night 166 when an opportunity to feature in the headliner at UFC Busan against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung came about.

Edgar took the fight, replacing the injured Brian Ortega within two weeks' notice to settle some unfinished business with Jung as he was sidelined due to injury ahead of his fight against the Korean last year on UFC's 25th-anniversary event.

Edgar opened up to MMA Fighting on his decision to take the fight within such short notice.

“I heard that [Brian] Ortega was hurt and I went to my team and I touched base and I said if you need someone, I’m available. I felt like I was ready. My team liked the fight. Lately, I’m just about experiences and this is a good experience to have in my life. I’ve done a lot in this career. I’ve never taken a fight on two weeks’ notice across the country, so why not add that to the repertoire.”

Although Edgar claims that he will be seen fighting in the bantamweight division in the near future, the fight against Jung was an opportunity he couldn't let go of.

“It played a part. I felt like we were very familiar with him. We were so close to fighting just a year ago so it wasn’t that far off. We were supposed to fight and I want to right that wrong."

Edgar also addressed rumors of him taking up both the fights - fighting Jung on Saturday and going up against Sandhagen later in January.

“Right now, I really don’t want to think about Cory. I think I’ve got to worry about the Zombie, first and foremost. I mean hey I’ll never say die. If it works out, we’ll see what happens but the test in front of me is no joke. I know it will be a great fight with him. That’s first and foremost."