UFC News: Frankie Edgar sends heartfelt message to son following Max Holloway loss

Frankie Edgar

What's the story?

At UFC 240, Max Holloway faced Frankie Edgar in one of the best fights of the night. The two men went for the full 5 rounds, but Frankie Edgar was not able to pick up the win in the fight. Max Holloway won the Decision victory coming in the back off his loss in his last fight.

In the post-fight press conference, Frankie Edgar talked about his loss and sent a message to his son regarding the loss, saying that it was a lesson.

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway is back to winning ways after his last loss. Holloway had climbed up to Lightweight to fight for the Interim Lightweight Championship. There, he faced 'Diamond' Dustin Poirier for the Interim title, but it was a losing effort. He was not able to pick up the win despite trying his best. This fight brought his 13-fight winning streak to an abrupt end.

He then made the climb down to UFC Featherweight once again to defend his title There, he received better results at UFC 240, as he was successful in trying to make sure that he would be able to hold on to the Championship and get back to winning ways. He was able to do exactly that at the pay-per-view after winning his fight via Unanimous Decision.

The heart of the matter

Frankie Edgar lost his third attempt at the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 240 and was clearly distraught. However, he had a very sensible message to send to his son.

"You're going to lose in life, man. You can't let it keep you down. I've lost before, it is what it is. Never held me back." (Please credit Sportskeeda for any quote taken from this article)

He warned his son that life was going to see them lose a couple of times, and it as about getting back up after the loss.

What's next?

Frankie Edgar's message might be what he follows himself as it is now up to him to get up after this loss.