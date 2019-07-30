UFC News: Gavin Tucker does not care about Conor McGregor's tweets

Conor McGregor

What's the story?

Gavin Tucker entered the Octagon at UFC 240 after a two-year layoff to face down Seungwoo Choi. While he entered the Octagon with his opponent in mind, he faced a lot of criticism due to one of his moves where he hit Choi with an illegal knee to the head.

What made the situation worse was that Tucker and the referee Marc Goddard seemed to exchange words which made Conor McGregor talk about how the referee should have checked on the fighter who had been hit with the knee instead of exchanging words with Tucker.

Tucker had only one thing to say about it, and that was he did not care what McGregor had to say.

In case you didn't know...

Gavin Tucker had been out of the Octagon for almost two years after suffering his first-ever professional MMA loss. He faced Rick Glenn at UFC 215 where he lost via Unanimous Decision.

During the fight, Tucker had four broken bones in his face, and many had felt that the referee should have stopped the fight before. Thankfully, he recovered enough to return to the Octagon two years later.

Meanwhile, Marc Goddard and Conor McGregor have history. Goddard was the one to shoo McGregor out of the Octagon in Bellator when his friend was celebrating his victory.

The heart of the matter

In Conor McGregor's Tweet, he chastised Goddard for going to talk and argue with Tucker instead of checking on the downed opponent.

You check on the fighter that was illegally kneed to the head on the ground. Not get into a game of trying to prove the knee was legal with the fighter who committed the assault. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

Gavin Tucker was asked about Conor McGregor's tweet, and in response, he said that he simply did not care what McGregor had to say.

“Who cares what Conor tweets? Aren’t you guys sick of these tweets yet? Who cares? He’s been gone longer than I have. Who cares.”

He went on to say that he knew he should not have done what he did, and let the situation get the best of him as he was not a dirty fighter. However, he said that he was apologizing to Goddard and not arguing with him.

“I was apologizing. We don’t speak the same language, but I think he got the point. I told Marc that was unintentional. I wasn’t argumentative, but I was questioning whether I made the right call, and he made the call.”

What's next?

Gavin Tucker has won his return fight and will now look to pick up his momentum,when he faces his next opponent after a bit of rest.