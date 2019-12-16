UFC News: Geoff Neal wants to fight anyone from the top ten

Geoff Neal

Geoff Neal is only aiming higher, now that he has picked a first-round win against Mike Perry at UFC 245, which is possibly the biggest victory of his MMA career.

Although Neal initially did not have a name in mind when asked for which opponent he is eyeing next, he wanted someone from the top ten, he said in the backstage interview after the fight.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Geoff Neal is ready to face anybody

Not many people were expecting Mike Perry to go out in 90 seconds, but Geoff Neal achieved went ahead and did exactly. Neal hopes that the win would finally make people sit up and take notice of him as a formidable fighter inside the Octagon.

"I feel great about it. He’s known as the warrior, the tough guy. I put him away in a minute and 30 (seconds). That should say something about me. People should open their eyes up like, ‘Hey, this dude Geoff, he might be for real."

Riding on an undefeated seven-win streak in UFC, Neal now wants to take it up against someone from the top ten. He does not want to name any particular fighter, but if any top-ranked fighter wants to challenge him next, Neal said that he will be game for it.

“I want somebody in the top 10. I don’t know who. That’s one of those things I’m going to sit down and talk to my coaches about. I don’t want to just spread out a name, you know? I got people in mind. I’ve got ideas. But right now, anybody in the top 10. And if somebody wants to call me out in the top 10, feel free to do that."

Much of his confidence comes from his faith in his team, which is clear from his comments.

"I’m ready to face anybody, honestly. Whoever is put in front of me, I’m confident in my coaches and my team. They’ll prepare me for any fight."

With the kind of record Neal holds, it will not be long before a top-ranked fighter calls him out for a fight.