UFC News - Georges St-Pierre claims fighting during the ongoing pandemic is equally disadvantageous for every fighter

Georges St-Pierre believes the fighter who can adapt better will come out on top.

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre epitomizes the legendary Bruce Lee's quote "Be like water."

The former UFC Middleweight Champion always managed to find a way to successfully adapt to the different kinds of adversities and challenges he was posed with during his professional fighting career. He had to constantly figure out new ways of training to stay ahead of the curve during his fighting career, having incorporated unusual training methods such as gymnastics in preparation for fights. Even with the ongoing pandemic wreaking havoc in the lives of people all around the world, St-Pierre -- now retired -- still trains regularly.

Due to the current scenario, all gyms have been shut down and fighters are unable to train as usual. However, St-Pierre believes that this provides fighters with the opportunity to figure out new, innovative and interesting ways to train and keep themselves fit without going to the gyms.

During a recent live session with former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on Instagram, St-Pierre said that a martial artist must always find ways to be creative. The Canadian ex-fighter also said that the ongoing situation isn't ideal for fighters to prepare for upcoming fights but it's a disadvantage that their opponents will share with them, therefore the fighter who can adapt better will come out on top.

“As a martial artist, you always find a way to be creative. Even if you cannot go to the gym, you can find a way to train and do your work. There’s many ways to do it. It would be hard for everybody. It would be equally as hard for your opponent. So you’re both at a disadvantage in a way. You’re going to have to be creative. The one that can adapt the best with an opponent can have the most success."