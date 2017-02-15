UFC Rumours: Georges St-Pierre close to finalizing new UFC contract

The former champion has allegedly agreed terms on a new deal with the UFC.

GSP’s coming home!

What’s the story?

MMA legend and former UFC Welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre is on his way back to the octagon. According to noted MMA journalist Ariel Helwani of the Mmafighting.com, multiple sources have confirmed that the former champion is on the verge of signing a new multi-fight contract with the UFC.

In case you didn’t know...

GSP is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He is also widely believed to be the best Welterweight fighter in MMA history. He has an awe-inspiring MMA record of 25-2 with victories over some legendary fighters such as Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Matt Serra, Sean Serk, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit etc.

He last fought and defeated Johnny Hendricks at UFC 167 via a controversial split decision. A few weeks after the fight, GSP vacated his title and announced that he will be taking a break from the sport.

However, in June 2016 St-Pierre revealed that he was finally ready to resume his fighting career.

The heart of the matter

GSP and the UFC have had some differences regarding doping issues. GSP had revealed that the UFC protecting drug enhanced fighters had a part to play in his decision to take a hiatus from the sport. However, “Rush” had also later revealed that he had made peace with UFC president, Dana White over dinner in Las Vegas.

There has been some hearsay over the last couple of months that GSP might make his much awaited return to the octagon. The rumors have apparently turned out to be true, as after months of on-and-off negotiations, both parties have allegedly agreed terms on a new deal.

What next?

No official announcements have yet been made by the UFC nor by GSP and his team. However, the Canadian’s return looks to be a done deal.

His return fight is expected to take place in the latter part of 2017. It’s still to be seen who he will face on his return to the octagon. UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping has been urging to have a big-money fight with “Rush”. GSP too has shown some interest in fighting the Mancunian. There has also been some hearsay about a potential rematch against Nick Diaz.

Sportskeeda’s take

GSP has always been a superstar. He used to be the UFC’s poster boy who sold PPV’s with much ease. Due to Conor McGregor taking a break, Jon Jones being suspended, Ronda Rousey’s future being uncertain and Brock Lesnar’s retirement, the UFC desperately need a superstar like “Rush” who can help in selling PPV’s and boost merchandise sales.

If he does make a comeback, then twitter will surely explode, St-Pierre will draw the entire sporting world’s attention to MMA. Millions of combat sports fans have been dreaming for him to return. He surely still has some good fighting years left in him.