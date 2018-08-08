UFC News: Georges St-Pierre provides an update on a potential UFC return

Former UFC two-division champion GSP

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Middleweight Champion Georges St-Pierre weighed in his thoughts on the upcoming mega Lightweight Title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to GSP, he's apparently willing to fight the winner of the McGregor vs Khabib and a potential return to the Octagon could very well be on the cards as well.

In case you didn't know...

Following his controversial win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 back in 2013, former UFC Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre stated that he would be taking some time-off from Octagon competition, as he eventually went on to vacate his title and went on hiatus up until 2017.

In late 2017, GSP finally made his return to the Octagon exactly 50 pay-per-views and about four years since UFC 167, where he last fought. In his return fight, GSP defeated now-former champion Michael Bisping via technical submission, in order to win the UFC Middleweight Title.

However, shortly afterward, GSP also went on to vacate the UFC Middleweight Title 34 days of holding the belt, as he was reportedly suffering from ulcerative colitis and did not want to hold up the UFC Middleweight division.

The heart of the matter

GSP, who is currently touring in Australia, has seemingly spoken about the next potential steps in his UFC career, as he recently told Submission Radio that the UFC apparently offered him a fight against top Lightweight contender Nate Diaz for September.

However, as per St-Pierre's latest claims, he's rather not willing to fight Diaz, because apparently, the only thing that interests the former two-division champion is improving on his UFC legacy.

In addition, GSP claimed that he's instead now looking to shift his focus towards the winner of the upcoming Lightweight Title fight between current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for UFC 229. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“The thing that excites me is what can improve my legacy. I would be interested in (facing winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor). That’s a win-win situation, it’s a legacy upgrade, and it’s good money.

What's next?

UFC 229 is scheduled to take place on the 7th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and there is certainly no doubt in the fact that the entire world will be keeping their eyes on this mega title fight.