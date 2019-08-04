UFC News: Gerald Meerschaert secures impressive submission win over Trevin Giles

Gerald Meerschaert secured another submission win

At UFC Newark, Gerald Meerschaert once again marked a memorable win as he defeated Trevis Giles via submission in the third round of their fight at the Prudential Center putting a stop to the latter's rise in the Middleweight Division.

Prior to this fight against, Gerald Meerschaert had suffered two back-to-back losses against Jack Hermansson at UFC on Fox 31, followed by a defeat to Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 2.

Heading into this fight, Meerschaert was in a desperate need of a win against Trevin Giles, who competed in just three fights prior to this one.

Giles made his Octagon debut in 2017 and holds wins over James Bochnovic and Antonio Braga Neto. However, in his last fight, Giles was beaten by Zak Cummings via third-round submission.

Meerschaert's win over Giles marked his 21st career submission win, as the veteran middleweight fighter defeated the young prospect via a nasty guillotine choke, forcing Trevis Giles to tap out.

However, referee Herb Dean, unfortunately, didn’t see the tap and a few seconds later, Giles was almost unconscious after being held in the choke for quite some time.

Herb Dean eventually noticed Giles' arm go limp, which then caused the stoppage at 1:49 into the third and final round.

In his post-fight interview, Meerschaert stated that he definitely felt his opponent's tap and told referee Herb Dean because he didn't have a clear view of it. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I felt him tap a couple of times and told Herb he was out because he couldn’t see it. I’m trying to give the fans what they want and what they want is finishes.”

Now that Gerald Meerschaert finally has a win in the Octagon, the 31-year-old will look to continue his winning streak and eventually set his sights towards higher-ranked Middleweight fighters.

UFC Welterweights Ben Askren and CM Punk also took to Twitter and gave major props to Meerschaert for helping his opponent up after the fight.