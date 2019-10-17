UFC News: Gillian Robertson all geared up to put Maycee Barber to the test

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson does not think much of her next opponent, Maycee Barber. In her opinion, Barber has not yet faced enough tough and experienced opponents to be called “The Future”, which happens to be her nickname.

In Friday’s matchup at UFC on ESPN 6 where the two of them go head to head at TD Garden in Boston, Robertson hopes to burst her bubble and give her a harsh reality check.

Robertson on Barber’s attitude

Although Barber has not yet been defeated in the Octagon, Robertson herself is coming off from two back-to-back wins against Veronica Macedo and Sarah Frota. Moreover, she has been in three more fights in UFC than Barber, which she believes will put Barber to a real test compared to her previous opponents.

“I feel like she needs to be tested and I’m really that first test she’s had in the UFC. I feel like my fighting skills speak more than hers do. I feel like she hasn’t been tested by tough opponents. This is my (sixth) fight in the UFC, this is her third. I really feel like this is the first time she’s going to get tested.”

Barber is someone who likes to put her name out there, and she has been doing so for a while about becoming the youngest Champion in UFC history as well as about a future fight with Paige VanZant. However, Robertson feels like Barber is making a mistake of underestimating her by focusing more on other matters than the fight in hand.

“I 100 percent feel she’s overlooking me. All I’ve heard about is Paige VanZant this camp. Like, talk (expletive) about the person you’ve got a contract with, not some random girl that doesn’t mean anything right now. Paige is just making her comeback and you’ve got an important fight in front of you Friday, so focus on that.”

It will be evident at the end of their fight on October 18 whether Barber was being overconfident or if she indeed is “The Future” of her division, but Gillian “The Savage” Robertson will be clearly pulling no punches in the bout.

Credits to MMA Junkie for the quotes.

