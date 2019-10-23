UFC News: Greg Hardy to step back in the Octagon against established fighter at short notice

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 23 Oct 2019, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Greg Hardy has become one of the bigger names on the UFC roster, something that's not surprising given his prominence in mainstream media before even signing with UFC. While his career has been surrounded by controversies, with the inhaler mishap the latest in a long line of such incidents, Hardy will be trying to make up for his overturned win at UFC Boston.

He will be facing Alexander Volkov, a fighter who is quite established in MMA circles. This will be the first time that Greg Hardy will be stepping into the Octagon against a ranked UFC Heavyweight fighter.

Junior Dos Santos out with an infection

The reason that Hardy will be stepping in to face Alexander Volkov is due to an infection that his original opponent is suffering from at the moment. Dos Santos was supposed to face Volkov on November 9, 2019, at UFC on ESPN+ 21, but due to a serious bacterial infection had to withdraw.

Volkov was left without an opponent.

Greg Hardy and controversies in UFC

Greg Hardy is one of the fighters whose career in UFC (and outside) has been surrounded by controversy.

Not only has Hardy been unable to get a good run going, but his UFC debut was also marred by a Disqualification after he hit his opponent with an illegal knee. On top of that, after two wins, just when he was starting to look better in the Octagon, he faced Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston. He went 3 rounds for the first time and won the fight, but the celebrations would have to be put on hold.

Hardy had asked for the use of an inhaler. While he was apparently cleared to use it by the cage commissioner, such use was illegal. This might be the first time that Hardy was actually innocent in one of the controversies surrounding him, but it would not matter.

The win was overturned, making it a no contest.

Greg Hardy steps in to face Alexander Volkov

Greg Hardy is now stepping in to face Alexander Volkov at UFC Moscow.

Advertisement

His manager, Malki Kawa talked to ESPN and said that it was Hardy's idea to step back into the Octagon so soon.

“This was Greg’s idea. He trains with Junior Dos Santos at American Top Team and saw that he was sick. He called me up and asked what I thought about him fighting Volkov. I actually didn’t like the fight for him. I thought maybe it was too soon, but Greg wants to step up in competition. He thinks he can go to Moscow and knock him out, and he wanted to help the promotion, which is exactly what he did.”

The fight could not have come at a better time for the former NFL star. Given the controversy surrounding him, he has the opportunity to put it all behind him if he is able to get a win over Alexander Volkov.

On the other hand, a loss here might irrevocably damage his run in the UFC. Only time will tell if Hardy made the right decision.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.