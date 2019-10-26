UFC News: Heavyweight fighter Walt Harris makes a plea to help find his missing stepdaughter

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 26 Oct 2019, 22:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Walt Harris

UFC Heavyweight fighter Walt Harris sent out a plea to the public to help find his 19-year-old stepdaughter, who went missing on Wednesday night.

Harris uploaded pictures of his stepdaughter, Aniah Haley Blanchard and urged anyone and everyone who could lend their help to do so by messaging him directly or by getting in touch with the Auburn police.

Heart of the Matter

A student of Auburn University, Aniah could not be reached since Wednesday night and was reported missing on Thursday morning. Her last communication was with a friend a little before midnight on Wednesday.

Aniah’s mother and Harris’ wife, Angela Haley-Harris told WBRC that her debit card was last used on Wednesday night at around 11:30 PM.

Auburn University’s Department of Campus Safety & Security tweeted about the incident from their official handle as well.

A young woman named Aniah Haley Blanchard who is a resident of the City of Auburn and Southern Union State Community College student is missing. — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) October 25, 2019

Harris mentioned details of her car in the Instagram post as well. He asked everyone to share the post and spread it as much as possible.

This comes as quite a blow to the Harris household and Walt Harris himself, especially right before what is probably the biggest ever fight of his career. Harris his going up against former title challenger Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC on ESPN 7 on Sunday, December 8 at Capitol One Arena, Washington D.C.

Details of missing stepdaughter

In the report by WBRC, Aniah is described as 5’6”, 125 pounds, light-complexioned with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a black dress and tan duck boots with black stockings. The car Aniah drives is a black 2017 Honda CRV with Alabama tag 49BS356.

Although there has been no sign of foul play yet, Police are investigating the case from all angles.

Any information about Aniah Blanchard or the whereabouts of her car can be sent to the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140. The anonymous tip line is 334-246-1391 and the 24-hour emergency number is 334-501-3100.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!