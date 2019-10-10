UFC News: Henry Cejudo admits he has to vacate one belt, but will take a break if not "paid like a legend"

Henry Cejudo, like him or not, is perhaps the fastest-improving fighter in all of UFC. From being just another victim of Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, he dethroned the all-time great narrowly and has gone on to successfully defend the Featherweight title against former Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw while also capturing the 135-lb belt in a decisive finish of Marlon Moraes.

In a public Dominance MMA media Interview, Cejudo was asked about the future of his run as Flyweight Champion by ESPN and potentially vacating one belt. Cejudo gave a very interesting and detailed response.

"Eventually I do have to leave a belt"

When asked by ESPN about his future as a champion of two divisions, Cejudo admitted that eventually, he has to leave one belt. He continued, saying (H/T Credits MMAMania):

“It’s stressful having to hold up two weight divisions. I don’t want that stress on me. So I am gonna have to choose and both weight classes... 135 seems more appetizing to be quite honest with you."

He said that the lesser weight cut and having more "color" makes the Bantamweight division more appealing, but he hasn't denied that his loss to #1 Flyweight Contender Joseph Benavidez "stings" a little.

However, he also revealed that he's willing to take a break from the sport if he isn't paid like a legend:

"I’ve got two belts. I know what Daniel (Cormier) makes. I don’t want to get into it because it’s a conversation I’m gonna have to have with my boss and the organization. I’m a legend man, and I’ve got to start hitting those numbers like a legend. My legacy is written and it’s still being written. To say, at least, I want a number. I want a number and there’s options in there for me. Take a break from the sport...”

While this is likely an empty threat from Cejudo, we will, in all likeliness, either see him face Benavidez and vacate the title if he wins, or he'll jump straight back in the Bantamweight shark tank. Which is a better move for Cejudo? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!

