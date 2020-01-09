UFC News: Henry Cejudo and Kayla Harrison get into heated social media interaction

Kayla Harrison

Despite being inactive inside the Octagon, reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo has been staying in the headlines by calling out some of the notable fighters of the MMA world, including the likes of Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang.

His latest target on Twitter was none other than Professional League Fighter's Kayla Harrison, as the two had an interaction on social media which eventually backfired 'Triple C'.

Kayla Harrison shuts down Henry Cejudo on Twitter

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Kayla Harrison compared her accomplishments to the ones of fellow Olympian Henry Cejudo, as the former stated she has world titles in 2010. Cejudo responded to the tweet with his classic "Bend The Knee" tagline, asking his fellow Dominance MMA partner to sign the contract.

@KaylaH why don’t you sign contract! Talk is cheap. You know who the greatest Combate athlete of all time is. #bendtheknee https://t.co/4AlHH4aaqp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 8, 2020

Harrison then replied to the UFC Champion in a savage manner, as she sent out the following tweet:

I’d tell you to bend the knee but you’re already so close to the ground... a polite judo bow will suffice. #QueenK #CeJUDOknows https://t.co/3pa1ZodnHV — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) January 8, 2020

Cejudo also had one final reply to the PFL star by suggesting that Harrison's fights are boring.

First of all one Wrestling Olympic gold medal is like 5 Olympic judo gold medals. One last thing, your fights are good natural remedies to cure insomnia. 💤 #bendtheknee https://t.co/Mek4kMjkEP — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 8, 2020

When is Henry Cejudo's next fight?

As of now, Henry Cejudo is sidelined from Octagon competition but expect the former 'Messenger' to make a triumphant return to the Octagon possibly against the likes of Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling in the UFC Bantamweight Division.