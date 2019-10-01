UFC News: Henry Cejudo and Kevin Gastelum form the 'New Money Team', call out Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Henry Cejudo achieved the champ-champ status after beating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238

‘The Triple C’ as he likes to call himself, Henry Carlos Cejudo has never shied away from controversy. He is known for calling out his colleagues in bizarre fashion and things were no different this Saturday as the former Olympic gold medallist and the reigning UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion took to social media to call out the Irish superstar Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

New 'money' team in town

Cejudo posted a video on Twitter that shows him seated alongside alongside UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum. In the video, Cejudo is seen asking both McGregor and Mayweather to “bend the knee to The Cringe Mafia.” (h/t BJ Penn.com)

So here we are, team ‘Triple C’ and team ‘KG’, we’re out here taking over. Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, all you wannabe kingpins, you guys can all do me a favor, and bend the knee to Triple C and KG too.

Gastelum joined in on the act, announcing the arrival of a new ‘money’ team in town.

You’re talking to the ‘NMT: the New Money Team.

Check out the post by Henry Cejudo below.

There’s a new money team in town move out the way @floydmayweather and @thenotoriousmma you can bend the knee to The Cringe Mafia! pic.twitter.com/2Elo09phBI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 29, 2019

Cejudo is known for his notoriety on social media, having grabbed the headlines previously by challenging the UFC women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko to a fight for an ‘Intergender Championship’ title.

What does the future hold?

Cejudo has been out of action since winning the bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC 238 and is currently recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in the fight. It is rumored that Cejudo will defend his title against Joseph Benavidez early next year in a rematch of their 2016 bout while his new teammate Gastelum is set to fight Darren Till at UFC 244 on 2nd November.

Speaking about the guys they called out, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor has been hinting at making a return to the octagon post his loss to the UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Floyd Mayweather too, has been teasing a return to boxing and is said to be working on setting up an exhibition bout against 'The Pacman' Manny Pacquiao.

