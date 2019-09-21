UFC News: Henry Cejudo asks Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo to ‘bend the knee’, calls himself a GOAT killer

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo is known for his usual ‘cringe’ manner of acting and speaking when it comes to talking about his professional fights in UFC. Hardly anyone is spared from the mock-jabs of the “King of Cringe”, especially if he is asked about his opponents in the Octagon.

The latest victims of Cejudo happen to be Bantamweight fighters Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo.

MMA Junkie reported on what Cejudo had to say about his two possible future opponents.

Cejudo talks about potential matchups with Sterling and Aldo

When asked about Aljamain Sterling, in his typical “cringe” fashion, Cejudo brought up his ‘Triple C’ persona and went for Sterling’s last name.

Aljamain Curling? Make him curl again? The only reason I want to fight Aljamain Sterling is because ‘Triple C,’ he doesn’t mess with sterling silver. It’s all gold for me. So Aljamain Sterling if you’re watching this, you can do me a favor and you can bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too.”

Similar kind of comments were reserved for Jose Aldo as well, who has already talked about dropping from Featherweight to Bantamweight.

“Jose Aldo can drop down all he wants. He’s going to bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too. I’m on a legend rampage. I’m a GOAT killer. I’m a PED killer. I’m the greatest of all time. Nobody in the UFC has my credentials. I should start being respected for it.”

Clearly, Cejudo is not pulling any punches when it comes to delivering such jabs at his potential opponents. He is leaving no stone unturned to bring forward his style of “cringe” and prodding every fighter who comes along the way with it.

Whom he actually gets to fight next in Bantamweight division will be revealed once he recovers from the injuries he suffered in his title-winning fight in June against Marlon Moraes at UFC 238.

