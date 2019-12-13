UFC News: Henry Cejudo hopeful about Jose Aldo winning at 245 to set up title fight but believes chances are slim

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

Henry Cejudo is set to return in the first half of 2020 following a successful surgery. He called out various Bantamweights after his last fight but didn't anticipate at the time that there would be new veteran contenders such as Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar (whose Bantamweight debut has been postponed).

He's coming off a big high following a knockout win over Marlon Moraes, who just so happens to be Jose Aldo's next opponent this Saturday at UFC 245. Since he's already beat Moraes, Cejudo is hopeful that the former Featherweight Champion wins.

Not only is he interested in facing Aldo, but he wants to face him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to prove that he's the "True King of Rio". However, he isn't hopeful about it, as he spoke to Combate:

“If he wins, I’d like to fight him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I love Brazil, I want him to win, really. I really want this fight." - said Cejudo in an interview with Combate.

“He will fight the “Triple C”. And you’ll feel a pressure you’ve never felt in your life. I am ready to show that I am the King of Rio.”

He called his last opponent a "different kind of animal" and believes that Moraes will knockout Aldo and spoil his Bantamweight debut.

“Aldo will lose a lot of weight, this is a problem he will have. I think Marlon will knock him out. Marlon is a very strong guy at 61kg [135 pounds], very dangerous,” he explained. “Aldo will drop a lot of weight, and it will hurt him. I think Marlon will knock out José Aldo in the first or second round. Marlon is a different kind of animal.”

The Bantamweight division and the title picture will be clear following Sunday as two important 135-pound fights open the PPV - Petr Yan vs Urijah Faber and Jose Aldo vs Marlon Moraes.

Cejudo will likely know who is next in line following the weekend, so it's going to be interesting to see what he says as he'll be closely watching the fights.

Advertisement

Do you agree with the double champion's predictions? Will Aldo get knocked out in the early rounds or will he prove the doubters wrong and shine in his Bantamweight debut? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Follow Sportskeeda for our coverage of UFC 245!