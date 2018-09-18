UFC News: Henry Cejudo lost his Flyweight Championship on his way to Russia over the weekend

Henry Cejudo's Flyweight Title has gone missing

What's the story?

During this weekend's UFC Fight Night: 136 event in Moscow, Russia, UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo did not have the best of experiences, as 'The Messenger' lost his luggage on his way to the Olympic Stadium.

Not only did Cejudo lose all of his clothes, but the champion apparently is no longer in possession of his 125-pound title belt.

In case you didn't know...

At this year's UFC 227 pay-per-view, Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo created history by winning the UFC Flyweight Championship off Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, only to become the second ever 125-pound champion in UFC history.

After signing with the promotion in 2014, Cejudo became only the third ever Olympic Gold Medalist wrestler to have signed with the UFC, after Mark Schultz and Kevin Jackson and Cejudo's split decision title win over DJ also marked his first UFC Title win.

The heart of the matter

Current UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo was recently invited as a guest fighter at UFC Fight Night 136, however, Cejudo's trip down to Russia didn't exactly turn out the way he expected it to be given the fact that he is no longer in possession of his championship belt.

This, of course, isn't the first time Cejudo has lost a piece of achievements, considering that he previously also lost his Olympic Gold Medal that he had won back in 2008.

“Unfortunately, my belt is in my luggage. So now, on top of my gold medal, now it’s my belt. I don’t know what it is about gold. I can’t keep it.”- Cejudo told reporters following the incident.

What's next?

Henry Cejudo is currently not booked for his next fight in the Octagon, however, there have been talks of a potential super fight against current UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw.

A fight between the two men could very well be on the cards in the near future.