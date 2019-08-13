UFC News: Henry Cejudo teased to face a legendary fighter in his next fight

Henry Cejudo.

Double UFC Champion Henry Cejudo is all over the news these days. While his performances inside the Octagon over the past few years have raised his stock as a mixed martial artist, the Olympic Gold Medalist has also worked on building his brand outside the cage.

From asking WWE Superstar Nikki Bella out on a date to calling out Valentina Shevchenko for a fight, to becoming the first Integender Champion in UFC history, Cejudo is rightfully called the King of Cringe.

Cejudo last fought in June earlier this year at UFC 238 where he successfully defended the Bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes.

The former Olympian is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and is slated to return to action in the first half of 2020. But, who will the UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion face upon his return?

Cejudo's head coach, Eric Albarracin, was on Ariel Helwani's MMA show where he was asked about the dual champion's future.

Albarracin said that he would like to see Cejudo take on UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber when he returns to the Octagon. The California Kid returned to Octagon last month after three years and won via TKO against Ricky Simon. Cejudo's coach even mentioned Frankie Edgar as a potential opponent while also revealing that Dana White has considered booking Cejudo vs. Benavidez 2.

You know, I like that beef that him (Henry) and Urijah's had going to tell you the truth. Just because it’s fresh. Urijah's a legend. He’s the guy to put these little guys on the map when he was over in WEC. He’s a pioneer. So, Henry is on a legend a** beating tour. I think that would be a good one.

Frankie is another legend but you know Frankie is coming off a loss and he’s probably going to have a fight, or a fighter, at least a fight by the time Henry is back. So we don’t know what’s going to happen there. I hear Dana White wants him (Henry) to fight Joseph Benavidez. Let’s see what happens when Henry’s shoulders are 100%. How’s his body. Did he put on more muscle? Did he lose muscle? Is he small? Is he in the 40s? Is he in the 150s? I think that’s going to play a factor.

Helwani replied to Albarracin's statement and said that the fans would be quick to make a case for Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan getting shots at Cejudo's title.

By citing Jorge Masvidal as an example, Albarracin answered:

You know Henry’s got two belts now. You got to think like he’s the face of the UFC right now. Olympic Gold medalist. Two champs. He was trying to get a third, another belt. That still could be in the future. I think Henry wants big fights and I don’t blame him. He’s been competing since he was at this highest since he was a sophomore in high school. Kind of like Jorge Masvidal saying he wants big fights. Henry wants big fights. Jorge Masvidal can turn down Leon Edwards. Why can’t Henry turn down one those other two guys (Sterling and Yan) that haven’t been at the top of the game for as long.

Henry Cejudo is expected to return to the Octagon in either January or February of 2020, The UFC is looking at the potential options and Joseph Benavidez is the odds-on favourite to face Cejudo. Benavidez, who is on a three-fight win-streak, was the last man to have defeated Cejudo at TUF 24 finale in December 2016.

It's up to Cejudo to decide. Does he want retribution against 'The Beefcake' or a big-money fight against a legend like Urijah Faber?

