UFC News: Henry Cejudo to defend his bantamweight title next, insists he won't drop down to flyweight

'The Triple C' Henry Cejudo surely isn't willing to budge for anyone in the UFC and insists it is he who calls the shots regarding his future.

Cejudo recently cleared the air about his imminent return to the Octagon for his next title defense and elaborated on the weight cut issues that restrict him from being able to defend two titles simultaneously.

King Cejudo calls his own shots

Speaking to Brendan Schaub on 'The Food Truck Diaries', the reigning UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Cejudo said that he is not willing to cut down to flyweight for his next bout, despite UFC President Dana White expressing his desire to see the double champ defend his title against Joseph Benavidez. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Dana can say what he wants, and he’s the president and what not, but when you own two weight classes, when you have some kingdoms, I think I have the leverage. No one’s going to force me to fight someone that I don’t want.

Cejudo also said that he finds it really difficult to cut down to 125 lbs.

Cutting weight is hard for me. Making 125 is hard. My debut in the UFC, I didn’t make weight. I didn’t make weight a few times in my fighting career trying to make 125.

With the likes of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar moving to bantamweight, Cejudo seems interested in competing in the division. He is looking at a return in March next year and has his eyes set on these two legends of the fight game.

I like Frankie Edgar. I like the Dominick Cruz right now. That’s what’s jumping at me. As much as Joe does have a victory over me, but at the end of the day, it’s cutting the weight, especially being up at 135 and then feeling good, and having a good camp, and just being more happy.

Additionally, Cejudo also confirmed that bantamweight is his permanent home now.

I’m going to end up finishing my career at bantamweight, 100 percent.

