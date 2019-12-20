UFC News: Henry Cejudo vacates flyweight title; promotion plans fight between contenders

UFC Bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo has officially relinquished his flyweight title. The former 'double champ' recently stated that he would compete at bantamweight in the future instead of dropping down to flyweight and with Cejudo relinquishing his title, it's become clear that he will not go back to flyweight anytime soon.

Mission accomplish. I long live the Super Fly weight division . Your Welcome . #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/cLh9Wuvwu1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 20, 2019

Per MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, in the wake of this event, UFC is reportedly planning to schedule a fight for the vacant title between contenders Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Norfolk on 29th February 2020 at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Benavidez, who is the last person to have beaten Cejudo has been calling out the latter multiple times and asked him to vacate the title if he didn't want to defend it. Cejudo however, paid no heed and called out the likes of Urijah Faber, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and more recently, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

UFC president Dana White recently said that Cejudo called him asking the former to book a fight against Jose Aldo on the reigning UFC bantamweight champion's return to the Octagon. Cejudo won the flyweight title by beating former champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson at UFC 227.