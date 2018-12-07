UFC News: Henry Cejudo vs TJ Dillashaw rescheduled to take place on ESPN+1 instead of UFC 233

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 07 Dec 2018, 08:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dillashaw vs Cejudo to take place a week earlier from initially expected

What's the story?

The highly awaited Champion vs Champion bout between Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw has been rescheduled from UFC 233 and is now set to take place on UFC's very first event on ESPN in 2019.

No sleep ’til BROOKLYN!



Our 🏆 vs 🏆 bout relocates to @BarclaysCenter as @HenryCejudo defends the flyweight strap against bantamweight champ @TJDillashaw.



🎟➡️ Dec. 14 #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/G3Hu7HYmpn — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Initially having challenged for the UFC Flyweight Title two years ago, Henry Cejudo and Flyweight veteran Demetrious Johnson squared off in a rematch for the UFC Flyweight Championship in the co-main event of UFC 227.

Following a back-and-forth fight, Cejudo went on to win the bout via split decision to become the second ever UFC Flyweight Champion in history.

Meanwhile, at UFC 217, TJ Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt in order to capture the UFC Bantamweight Championship for the second time in his career. At UFC 227, Dillashaw and Garbrandt squared off in a rematch with the champion coming out on top yet again, this time ending the fight in the first round via TKO.

The heart of the matter

Henry Cejudo's upcoming and first-ever Flyweight Title defense, which was apparently set to take place at UFC 233 on the 26th of January, 2019, has now been rescheduled to UFC's very first event on ESPN, which takes place a week earlier.

According to a report from ESPN, this decision was made by the UFC due to the fact that the promotion had troubles in booking a suitable main event for its debut on “The Worldwide Leader In Sports” network, which is set for The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Flyweight Title fight now joins a card which already features Rachel Ostovich facing off against Paige VanZant, whereas, former NFL player Greg Hardy makes his debut against Allen Crowder.

What's next?

UFC: Fight Night 143 takes place on the 19th of January, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement