UFC News - Henry Cejudo wants to face either Dominick Cruz or Frankie Edgar for his next fight

Henry Cejudo has his sights set on two of the biggest names in the Bantamweight Division.

'Triple C' was set to face Jose Aldo at UFC 250 before the PPV was called-off.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo captured the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship in the main event of UFC 238 when he defeated Brazilian sensation, Marlon Moraes. Since his win over Moraes, 'Triple C' hasn't defended his title, however, at UFC 250, Cejudo was set to face the veteran Jose Aldo.

With all UFC events, including UFC 250, being called-off until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cejudo vs Aldo fight eventually was also scrapped. 'Triple C' is reportedly in line for a fight against Dominick Cruz next but also seems interested in a bout against Frankie Edgar.

Henry Cejudo wants Frankie Edgar for his next fight

For his return to the Octagon, Henry Cejudo will be defending the UFC Bantamweight Championship, however, as of now, we still don't know who will be finalized as Cejudo's next challenger.

In a recent Instagram live with ESPN, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion claimed that having faced the likes of Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, and Marlon Moraes, Cejudo is now hoping to keep up his legendary streak by facing either Dominick Cruz or Frankie Edgar in his next fight. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I want a legend man, I deserve a legend. Again, let me remind you of my last three fights. Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, and Marlon Moraes, the number one contender. I want to keep up that legend [streak]. So, it’s going to be one of those two guys [Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz]. But then I thought about it with Dominick and Dominick is just too unpredictable man, he’s too brittle. I’m afraid to sign the contract with him because I don’t know if he’s going to show up," Cejudo said on Instagram Live with ESPN MMA.

Cejudo further added that he had called out Edgar after having won the title from Moraes in the first place and a potential fight against the former UFC Lightweight Champion is something that intrigues him.

“With Frankie Edgar, he’s one of the first people I called out when I beat Marlon. That is a fight that always gave me that appetite for him. Especially him at 145 pounds, but since he has come down to ’35, he’s a former champion at 155 pounds. That’s another fight that really intrigues me and gets me up in the morning.”

What's next for Henry Cejudo?

Henry Cejudo is expected to make his return to the UFC Octagon once the promotion gets back on their normal schedule after the coronavirus pandemic over with. It is likely that 'Triple C' will defend his title against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz, however, nothing has been confirmed by the promotion at this point in time.