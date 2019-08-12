UFC News: Henry Cejudo wants to fight Valentina Shevchenko

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

What's the story?

Henry Cejudo is never one to pass up an opportunity for some easy publicity. True to form, the current UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion has jumped on the wave of adulation directed towards Valentina Shevchenko after she successfully defended her women's flyweight belt at UFC Uruguay last weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Shevchenko's star in the UFC is rising at an incredible rate. The Kyrgyzstani fighter is registering dominant victories over anyone who stands in her way, which is leading MMA fans and experts alike to tout her as one of the most dominant champions in all of mixed martial arts.

At the same time, Cejudo is trailblazing through two divisions on the men's roster with similarly devastating performances.

The heart of the matter

This morning, Cejudo took to Twitter to post the following video in which he claims he wants to fight Shevchenko to become the first-ever 'Inter-gender Champion'.

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

It goes without saying - this is clearly just Henry Cejudo having a bit of fun. No one expects there to be an inter-gender match in MMA anywhere anytime soon - least of all in the UFC.

The video is another example of opportunistic and viral self-promotion from a UFC fighter, something that is becoming a trend within the roster. Most noticeably through the public personas of fighters like Cejudo and the controversial Colby Covington.

What's next?

Both Cejudo and Shevchenko appear to be so dominant that they are almost running out of viable opponents at featherweight. Cejudo has the option of defending his bantamweight belt in what is a much more competitive division, however, Valentina doesn't have the same luxury.

Shevchenko will likely be back in the octagon sooner rather than later after coming out of her fight with Liz Carmouche relatively unscathed. While it is currently unknown who the UFC will match her with next - we can say with 100% certainty that she will not be matched with Henry Cejudo!