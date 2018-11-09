Reports: Henry Cejudo to face T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 233

T.J. Dillashaw (left) vs Henry Cejudo (right)

What's the story?

UFC bantamweight and flyweight championship title holders, T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, will be looking to gain double-champion status on January 26th at UFC 233. Although the weight category for the fight is yet to be determined, along with its official announcement by the UFC, this fight could very well mark the end of the flyweight era.

In case you didn't know...

Henry Cejudo is a freestyle wrestler by inclination, who also happens to be an Olympic gold medalist. He last competed in the Octagon at UFC 227, when he successfully managed to secure a win in a much-awaited rematch against fellow flyweight and former UFC champion, Demetrious Johnson. After displaying sound technique along with an array of well-timed strikes, Cejudo was awarded a split decision win over "Mighty Mouse".

T.J. Dillashaw also happens to be a wrestler who competed at the high school and collegiate levels. Dillashaw last fought at UFC 227 on August 4th, 2018, against Cody Garbrandt, who he defended his bantamweight belt against, by finishing him in the very first round of the fight via technical knockout.

After the win, Cejudo went on to ignite the possibility of a two-division championship bout by calling out the winner of the bantamweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw.

The heart of the matter

Early this Friday, feature writer and analyst for ESPN, Brett Okamoto, said that T.J. Dillashaw will be moving down to flyweight to fight Henry Cejudo. Although this could be the case, the UFC has not yet made an official statement about the matter.

Also, with recent rumors of scrapping the flyweight division, it seems likely that the bout will take place at the bantamweight division weight class.

Breaking: TJ Dillashaw will move DOWN in weight to challenge Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title at UFC 233 on Jan. 26 in Anaheim, per multiple sources.



Dillashaw will try to become UFC’s sixth male two-weight champ. Full story coming to @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4JsvfcR1lo — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 9, 2018

Okamoto also went on to claim that Dillashaw has been asking for a chance to move down to the 125-pound weight class. He also forecasted that the fight between the two champions may very well be the last flyweight title fight in UFC history.

What's next?

With the transfer of Demetrious Johnson from the UFC to ONE Championship last month, a double-division championship fight seems to be very much on the cards for both Dillashaw and Cejudo.

Will we see this pair compete alongside a stacked card for UFC 233 at Anaheim, California, on the 26th of January?

