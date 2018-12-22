UFC News: Holly Holm vs Aspen Ladd added to UFC 235

Holly Holm will be facing Aspen Ladd at UFC 235

What's the story?

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm will be returning to the Octagon early next year, as the Octagon veteran prepares herself to go head-to-head against young upstart Aspen Ladd at UFC 235.

In case you didn't know...

Having made her UFC debut in 2014, it didn't take Holly Holm too long to secure her first major accomplishment in the UFC when she became the very first woman in history to defeat UFC Hall of Famer, Ronda Rousey back in 2015 at UFC 193 in order to win the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Aspen Ladd, meanwhile, is the bright UFC up and comer who made her debut in 2017 at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale against Jessica Eye. Eye's biggest win in the UFC till date has got to be her very recent triumph over former Invicta Bantamweight Champion, Tonya Evinger at UFC 229.

The heart of the matter

Octagon veteran Holly Holm is all set to make her grand return to the cage in March of 2019, as the former Bantamweight Champion is now set to go head-to-head against 23-year-old Aspen Ladd at UFC 235 on the 2nd of March, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was officially confirmed by the UFC on their social media sites and despite UFC 235 currently being without a main event, the card is shaping up to be a solid card in overall. This fight itself should be an exciting bout, considering it is a veteran vs upstart bout, much like the UFC 234 fight between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva.

Nevertheless, the fight itself should be a solid contest and is one UFC fans should be looking forward to.

What's next?

UFC 235 will take place on the 2nd of March, 2019 and will feature several highly anticipated fights including Ben Askren's UFC debut against Robbie Lawler. So far this is the updated card for UFC 235:

Ben Askren vs Robbie Lawler

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Jeremy Stephens

Holly Holm vs Aspen Ladd

