UFC News: How much Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, and other fighters will make at PPV event revealed

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 Dec 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE

Colby Covington

How much richer each fighter is going to get is always a big draw among fans and enthusiasts leading up to a UFC event.

With UFC 245 on the horizon, the Nevada State Atheltic Commission revealed salary figures of the participating fighters to MMA Fighting. Headliners Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman are leading the number, as is expected.

Salary Figures for UFC 245

Champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Colby Covington stand to pocket $500,000 fixed payment for showing up in the main event on Saturday night. However, the half million is all they will get, as there will be no win bonus to whoever emerges victorious.

Both the fighters fell off with UFC regarding monetary issues, which forced the promotion to postpone their contest from UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden, New York to UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A deal was struck to pay both of them a flat, guaranteed figure of half a million.

Next in the line is Jose Aldo, who will be fighting Marlon Moraes for his Bantamweight debut. There has been quite a hype in the MMA world since the former Featherweight Champion announced he will be cutting down weight to 135 pounds. Making the weight successfully ahead of the event, Aldo is going to get paid $400,000 for the fight and stands to win another $50,000 as bonus if he wins. His opponent, Moraes, will make $110,000 for showing up and another $110,000 if he wins.

Double Champion Amanda Nunes could potentially be the third-highest paid fighter of the night if she wins, as she will get paid $350,000 for her Bantamweight title defense fight and an additional $100,000 if she defeats her challenger, Germaine de Randamie. A flat amount of $100,000 was announced for de Randamie.

Fixed salary figures were announced for co-main event fighters Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski as well. As the defending Champion, Holloway will be paid $350,000 and as the challenger, Volkanovski will be making $250,000.

Urijah Faber will be paid a flat $250,000 for the second Bantamweight bout of the night, while his rival Petr Yan will get $66,000 for showing up and another $66,000 if he wins.

UFC 245 featuring Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington Live and Exclusive in India on 15th December 2019 from 08:30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD (English), SONY TEN 3 SD & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi)