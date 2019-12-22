UFC News: How much fighters earned in Busan from Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay
UFC Busan was quite a successful event where fighters from across the world came together to fight in South Korea. The night's headliner saw 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung fight against Frankie Edgar.
The MMA event saw Chan Sung Jung pick up an incredible win as well, with his first-round domination and win seeing him becoming a viable title contender.
How much did fighters earn from PGC pay in UFC Fight Night 165?
The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is a program that has a comprehensive payment for media obligations, outfitting requirements, and other items. This replaced the previous payments which were made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy. It is separate from other payments to fighters for showing and fighting, as well as bonuses.
The total payment for the night under this came to $121,000 for the night as a whole.
MMA Junkie reported on the full Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts.
- Chan Sung Jung: $5,000
- Frankie Edgar: $20,000
- Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000
- Aleksandar Rakic: $4,000
- Charles Jourdain: $3,500
- Dooho Choi: $5,000
- Da Un Jung: $3,500
- Mike Rodriguez: $4,000
- Park Jun-Yong: $3,500
- Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500
- Kang Kyung-ho: $5,000
- Pingyuan Liu: $3,500
Fighters are paid on the basis of their total number of UFC fights, Zuffa-era WEC fights, and Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights.
The structure is as follows:
1-3 fights - $3,500
4-5 fights - $4,000
6-10 fights - $5,000
11-15 fights - $10,000
16-20 fights - $15,000
21 fights and more - $20,000.
With this structure, by this rule, Frankie Edgar was the highest-paid fighter excluding bonuses and other payments.