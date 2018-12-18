×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: India's first UFC fighter receives a 2-year USADA suspension over steroid use

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
41   //    18 Dec 2018, 13:46 IST

Bharat Kandare alongside former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.
Bharat Kandare alongside former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

What's the story?

India's first ever UFC featherweight contender, Bharat Kandare, has been suspended for two years after he tested positive for performance-enhancing substances during an out-of-competition drug test conducted by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Kandare (5-3 in MMA and 0-1 in the UFC) is from Maharashtra, India, and was the first to represent the nation in the UFC, over a year ago.

In case you didn't know...

Bharat Kandare is an Indian martial artist who made his debut with the UFC on November 25th, 2017. He has competed for MMA promotional avenues such as the WAFC, SFL, Brave Combat Federation, and of course, the UFC. Kandare maintained a respectable five-fight win streak before setting foot into the UFC, with notable victories over Narender Grewal, Sami Amin, and Pierre Daguzan.

UFC Fight Night 122 - Bisping vs. Gastelum, featured a featherweight bout between Bharat Kandare and Japan's Yadong Song. Just a little over the four-minute mark, Song landed a perfectly timed overhand right that successfully acted as a bait for the guillotine choke that followed, which forced the Indian to submit. Kandare has been inactive since this loss against Yadong Song, in the month of November, last year.

The heart of the matter

On July 23rd, 2018, an out-of-competition drug test conducted by USADA, ultimately proved to be detrimental to the success of Kandare, in the UFC. After testing positive for a steroid and a selective estrogen receptor modulator, or SERM, Kandare received a 2-year suspension by the anti-doping agency, effective from the date of November 2nd, 2018. Aaron Bronsteter from TSN Sports was the first to report on the incident.

USADA CEO, Travis Tygart, released a statement to provide closure to the persons questioning the purpose of the agency. During his addressing, he said:

“The goal of the UFC Anti-Doping Program is to deter the use of performance-enhancing drugs and this necessarily means we will identify and hold accountable those who use performance-enhancing substances to gain an advantage in the Octagon.”
“As the Program continues to grow and innovate, we will do our best to continue to protect clean athletes so that athletes can win in the Octagon without cheating and endangering their health and safety and that of their competitors.”

What's next?

The return of Bharat Kandare is forecasted to be on November 2nd, 2020, exactly two years following his suspension that began nearly a month ago. The USADA seems to be stringent in its practices to eliminate wrongdoers of the sport by conducting a series of in and out-of-competition drug test rallies.

Do you think mixed martial arts requires an authoritative power such as the USADA to govern and protect the sanctity of the sport? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC UFC Fighters
Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
Two-year suspension for Fabricio Werdum over steroid use
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion suspended for...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Sean O'Malley's suspension is announced after...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones asked to be a 'snitch' for USADA...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Daniel Cormier Mocks Jon Jones USADA Suspension
RELATED STORY
UFC News: UFC release 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor months before...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones eligible to fight in October,...
RELATED STORY
3 Takeaways from Jon Jones' Hugely Reduced 15-Month UFC...
RELATED STORY
5 most controversial UFC moments of 2018
RELATED STORY
6 UFC Fighters with Most Submissions in Title Bouts
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us