Tyron Woodley often mentioned that his ultimate goal was to become the greatest UFC welterweight of all time by upstaging a future Hall of Famer and arguably the most successful fighter to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon - the one and only Georges St-Pierre.

During his career as a professional fighter, St-Pierre wasn't content with just conquering the 170lb division and went up to middleweight to take the 185lb title as well.

Woodley now wants to follow St-Pierre's path and reclaim the welterweight title from reigning champion Kamaru Usman, and then move on to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title.

Woodley seeks 'Champ-Champ' status

Speaking in an Instagram live session recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Woodley revealed his plans for the future, claiming that he will wipe out the entire welterweight division by picking up a few more wins, and once he’s done with the 170lb division, he will set his sights on Israel Adesanya and the 185lb gold wrapped around his waist.

“I’m just getting started. I’ve got a lot of people and mouths to shut up. And then I want to spend some time at middleweight too. Three or four fights in the welterweight division, and when I feel like I can comfortably say that I’ve wiped everybody out, then I want to go up there and see what Izzy is about."

Adesanya is currently one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Undefeated in professional MMA, Adesanya already has eight wins inside the Octagon, including a successful title defense against former contender Yoel Romero.

Adesanya's credentials don't necessary depict him as easy pickings, but his performance in the fight against Romero is why Woodley seems to be interested in a fight against 'The Last Stylebender'.

“I don’t think he’s as dope as everybody is saying. I think he’s great, but everyone is making him out like he’s some phenomenon. I’ve seen some exposure in the Gastelum fight — somebody I walked through. I’ve seen some exposure in the Yoel Romero fight, he’s scared of guys with power.”