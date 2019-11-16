UFC News: Israel Adesanya names fighter from rival promotion as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 06:30 IST SHARE

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Who is the best pound-for-pound Mixed Martial Artist in the world? The answer to that question will differ depending on who you ask.

Israel Adesanya answered the question while he was a guest Ebro in the Morning. So who did the UFC Middleweight Champion pick?

In the Last Stylebender's eyes, Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) is the pound-for-pound king of the world.

“The best fighter in the world right now? Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. Unfortunately, he’s not in the UFC anymore but I don’t think he has anything to prove in the UFC.”

You can't argue against Adesanya's claim here.

Ever since being traded for Ben Askren, Johnson has been unstoppable in ONE Championship. Mighty Mouse won three consecutive fights in 2019 to win ONE's Flyweight Grand Prix and in the process, become the Flyweight Grand Prix Champion

Adesanya was impressed with Johnson's ingenuity inside the cage and showered praise on the former UFC Fighter.

“The guy, the way he operates at that weight class. He’s just so… it’s just different. Some of the s**t he did, like when he caught the guy with a suplex flying armbar (Ray Borg). That was nuts. Who does that?” H/t Credit: thebodylockMMA

Johnson may not have been a fighter who drew the highest numbers during his record-breaking stay in the UFC, but Mighty Mouse will go down as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Advertisement

The former UFC Flyweight Champion is currently on a break and is expected to challenge ONE Flyweight Champion Ariano Moraes to determine the undisputed champion.