UFC News: Israel Adesanya names the fighter who is more dangerous than Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa

Lennard Surrao 19 Nov 2019

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Israel Adesanya has a target on his back now that he is the king of the Middleweight division.

The Last Stylebender, however, is well-versed with most of the top contenders in the division he currently rules.

Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa have always been perceived to be the most explosive fighters in the 185 lbs division. The UFC Middleweight Champion, though, feels Jared Cannonier poses a bigger threat than the aforementioned freaks of nature.

While speaking to MMAFighting, Adesanya opened up on why he pegs Cannonier to be the second most dangerous man in the Middleweight division. Who is the first you ask? Adesanya unsurprisingly put himself at the top.

Stylebender claimed that it would be a big mistake to sleep on Cannonier as the former Heavyweight fighter could end up putting you to sleep.

“100 percent I’m looking at him. He’s a beast in the division. He’s the dark horse in the division. He’s the guy everyone is sleeping on but you can’t sleep on him because you’ll get put to sleep. I think he’s the guy, the second most dangerous guy in the division behind myself. I look forward to fighting him after his next fight.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Cannonier's move down to the Middleweight division has been one of the biggest success stories of the year as The Killa Gorilla has three consecutive knockout victories to his name since making the shift, which has pushed him to #4 in the official rankings.

Adesanya may soon have to face Cannonier if he holds on to his title, which he is expected to defend against Yoel Romero.

The champ was originally slated to put the belt on the line against Paulo Costa, however, the Brazilian was taken out of the equation as he had to undergo a bicep surgery.

The Last Stylebender vs. The Killa Gorilla is a mouthwatering showdown that we could witness in 2020 if both the fighters manage to win their upcoming fights.