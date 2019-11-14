UFC News: Israel Adesanya not interested in boxing, wants to make nine-figures in MMA

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is currently on his champions tour - doing media and using his platform to bring attention to the things that he cares about. In the UFC, there have been many fighters who have been open to the idea of crossing over to boxing - a sport where they can make a lot more money.

Jorge Masvidal recently called out Canelo Alvarez for a fight while Tyson Fury has been flirting with the idea of getting in the Octagon, with Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou being two names who have thrown in their hat to potentially fight The Gypsy King.

The Last Stylebender Israel Adesanya, however, doesn't want to follow that path.

Adesanya said on Ebro on Hot 97 that UFC will be where he ends his career and he wants to make nine-figures out of it:

“This [UFC] is where I’m going to end my career."

“People say, ‘oh, after UFC, you can go to boxing and have one super fight maybe with Canelo and make a hundred million.’ “I’m like, I can do that in the UFC. I might be the first fighter to do that in the UFC.”

He insisted that UFC is the ultimate proving ground for all styles and said that if he goes to boxing, it will be stripping him of 80% of his arsenal

“It’s silly. Why would I come to the proving ground of all fighting — the UFC — and then afterward, fight a guy and take away like 80 percent of my weapons. I want to kick people. I want to strangle someone. I can’t do that in boxing. I don’t want to get into the clinch and then okay, break."

Adesanya's coach revealed during the build to one of his fights last year that the Nigerian-Kiwi's Kickboxing career was only a prelude to their ultimate goal - being a UFC Champion. Now that he's achieved it, it's all about legacy. He's expected to face Yoel Romero in his first title defense at some point in 2020.