UFC News: Jacare Souza returns to middleweight, to fight Urijah Hall next

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Former Strikeforce middleweight champion, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza is done with his experiment in the light heavyweight division. After an underwhelming debut in the new weight class, Souza has decided that he will cut down to middleweight once again.

Per MMA Fighting, Souza will take on Urijah Hall in an exciting middleweight match-up at UFC 249 set to take place on 18th April 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN also reported on the matter.

Throughout his career, Souza competed at middleweight until recently when the Brazilian decided to move up a weight class and compete in the light heavyweight division. On his debut at light heavyweight, Souza went up against Jan Blachowicz at UFC Sao Paulo back in November. The outcome of the fight wasn't what Souza hoped as he lost via split decision in a fight that was 'cold' to say the least. The loss was Souza's third in his last four outings.

His opponent Hall though is enjoying a good run with two wins on the trot. In his last Octagon outing, Hall beat Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision at UFC Vancouver. A win over Souza will probably be the biggest scalp of Hall's career and would go a long way in establishing him as a genuine threat in the UFC middleweight division.