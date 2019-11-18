UFC News: Jacare Souza reveals that he suffered from illness prior to Jan Blachowicz fight

Jacare Souza

At the recently concluded UFC Sao Paulo event, Ronald 'Jacare' Souza suffered a split decision loss to Jan Blachowicz in the main event of the show. However, despite the loss, Souza remained very proud of his performance and also believes that he was wronged by the judges' decision.

Jacare Souza's move up to Light Heavyweight

Having already suffered a loss to Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson on 27th April, 2019, which was also Jacare's only fight of the year so far, the Brazilian made his return to the Octagon at the recent UFC Fight Night event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Since his loss to Hermansson earlier in the year, Souza had already announced his move up to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and for his first fight in the division, the former faced-off Polish sensation Jan Blachowicz, who came into this fight on the back of a huge win over former UFC Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold.

As seen in Sao Paulo, Souza ended up losing to Blachowicz in a fight which was dubbed to be fairly boring by a majority of the fight fans. However, despite the loss, Souza seems to be confident and has kept faith in himself.

Jacare not discouraged by loss to Blachowicz

Following his loss to Jan Blachowicz in Sao Paulo, Jacare Souza revealed that 20 days prior to his fight against the Polish hard-hitter, the Brazilian fighter suffered an illness as he couldn't stop coughing. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I told the UFC I was coughing in a way that I can’t stop coughing, and this was 20 days ago. We did a lot of exams and, first of all, I did treatment as if there was an allergy, and my doctor from Brazil here told (to do) a weird exam. … So 10 days ago was when I was diagnosed and on Monday was my last day taking antibiotics. I was going to give an interview, and when I did interviews I would start coughing and people would say, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I would say, ‘Nothing.’