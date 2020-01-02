UFC News: Jacare Souza's stint at light heavyweight isn't over yet, says head coach

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza recently announced that he is dropping down to middleweight again after a lackluster debut at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz in November 2019. Souza's next fight is scheduled to take place at middleweight against Urijah Hall at UFC 246 on 18th April inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, even though 'Jacare' has shifted his focus back to middleweight for now, his head coach Josuel Distak revealed that the Brazilian isn't entirely ruling out another fight at light heavyweight in the near future.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Distak said that the former Strikeforce champion will continue to compete in both the divisions. He further mentioned that 'Jacare' will be competing in 'special fights' at the 205 lbs.

“‘Jacare’ will continue fighting in both divisions. He will do special fights at 205, and go after the belt at 185. We still dream about fighting for the Ultimate Fighting belt. ‘Jacare’ still has that dream, and it’s hard to stop someone that has a dream. That’s our goal, to fight in both divisions. Wherever the exciting fights are, that’s where we’re going.”

Although he was jeered during his fight against Blachowicz by the fans in his native Brazil, Distak says that Souza did really well to keep a prolific striker like Blachowicz at bay throughout the fight.

“He fought well against a guy that was knocking everyone out. (Blachowicz) did not want to fight ‘Jacare’. It was a split decision, and I thought we won that fight. It was a close, technical fight, but ‘Jacare’ was more aggressive. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ronaldo won that fight.”