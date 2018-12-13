×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: 'Jacare' Souza Seemingly Upset With Aderson Silva Being Next In Line For A Title Shot

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
13   //    13 Dec 2018, 01:43 IST

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza
Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza

What's the story?

Number three ranked middleweight contender, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, is seemingly not appreciative of Anderson Silva being the next in line to get a bang at the title. Following his triumphant victory over Chris Weidman, at UFC 230, Souza believes that neither Silva nor his upcoming competition, Israel Adesanya, are deserving of a shot at the championship belt. His interview with MMAFighting, reveals the details of what he feels in regards to this matter.

In case you didn't know...

'Jacare' Souza last competed in the UFC in a blood-thirsty war against former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, at UFC 230. Closing in on three minutes of round number three, Souza managed to pull off a fabulous knockout victory over Weidman, making fight fans around the world to believe that he would be next in line for the title, after Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.

Following a controversial decision win over Division II American wrestler, Derek Brunson, at UFC 208, Anderson Silva will be making a return to the sport after a two-year layoff. Anderson Silva suffered a suspension after the Bruson fight, due to consumption of a banned-performance enhancing substance, making him eligible to return to the Octagon for the UFC 234 co-main event middleweight bout against up and rising star, Israel Adesanya.

Jacare and The Spider!
Jacare and The Spider!

The heart of the matter

'Jacare' Souza was recently seen speaking to MMAFighting, where the Brazilian expressed his concern in regards to the status of the middleweight division. He went on to say that Silva is coming off a doping hiatus and that he should sit out and wait for his turn at the middleweight title.

”In my (jiu-jitsu) days, I competed in the state tournament to earn a spot in the World Championship. If I didn’t win the state champion, I didn’t fight the Worlds. (If I won), no one would jump the line. Now, because the guy has a name and everything… The reality is, Anderson is coming off doping, man. Anderson is out of the ranking. Do you understand that?”

He also went on to say that Silva's next opponent, Israel Adesanya, is also not deserving of a title shot yet, as it makes real opportunists like himself, lose faith in the UFC.

”He doesn’t deserve it. The only top middleweight he beat was Derek (Brunson), who was clearly scared. What he did to Derek, excuse me, I did twice and I did better than him, and I’m not even a striker.”

What's next?

Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya will come out all guns blazing with their own arsenal, for their showdown at UFC 234 on February 10th, 2019, at the Rod Laver Arena, in Melbourne, Australia.

Who do you think deserves the next middleweight title shot in the roster? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 230 Anderson Silva Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza
Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC 230: Chris Weidman vs Jacare Souza fight results-...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Results: Full Card Results including Cormier vs...
RELATED STORY
The best and worst from UFC 230
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview: Early Preview and Top Fights to look...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Main Card Preview
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises From UFC 230
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Israel Adesanya focused on building own legacy;...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Valentina Shevchenko has a new opponent for the...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: Late Last-Minute Betting Odds
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jacare Souza claims that he has made a lot of...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us