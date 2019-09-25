UFC News: Jack Hermansson critical of Darren Till's chances against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244

Darren Till is set for his Middleweight debut

Jack Hermannson stormed into the UFC Middleweight Top 5 rankings after an emphatic victory over Jacare Souza. He is set to face a very game contender in Jared Cannonier this coming Sunday at UFC Fight Night: Copenhagen.

Before his bout against the #9 ranked opponent, Hermansson spoke to MMAFighting's Eurobash podcast and when asked about Darren Till's move up to the division, he gave an honest response, revealing that Till's upcoming opponent Kelvin Gastelum may be too tough a position for the Liverpool-based UFC superstar.

"Darren is putting himself in a tough position"

Darren Till is all set to face #4 ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut in the co-main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Hermansson, knowing all too well of Gastelum's strengths, opened up to MMAFighting about Till's chances at UFC 244

“He has been having a hard time and now he’s moving up a weight class and fighting one of the biggest names. Should he lose this fight there’s a big chance that he won’t be a relative as he was before.”

He elaborated, stating that Till should have fought another guy out of the top ten and that stylistically, this match-up doesn't favor him:

“[There had to be] at least one other guy out of the top ten [Till could have faced], right? I feel like [Gastelum is a tough matchup for Till]. Also, style-wise, I feel like Till stands with his hands open wide and Gastelum has one of the best one-twos in the game, so it’s going to be interesting. I guess we’re going to see pretty quickly if Darren has something to add to this weight class.”

Hermansson lobbied for a fight against Gastelum after his win over Jacare Souza. If both he and Gastelum win their upcoming bouts, common sense would state that the winner of that fight could be next in line for a title shot after Paulo Costa.

