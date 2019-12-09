UFC News: Jairzinho Rozenstruik happy with Francis Ngannou's response, vows to knock him out

Hailing from Suriname

The Surinamese UFC Heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik made the headlines on Saturday night when he knocked out Alistair Overeem with just four seconds left in the fight. There was no doubt as to whether he was losing or not because it was revealed that up till that point, all three judges scored it 4-0 to the Dutch veteran Overeem.

However, he pulled it off and the spotlight is on him now as he has been dubbed as one of the next top heavyweight contenders. He made it clear before and after the fight that he wants one man next - Francis Ngannou.

The Predator Ngannou has been looking for a fight since his knockout of Junior Dos Santos but it appears as though there's nobody left for him as he's next in line for a title shot but has to wait until Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier clear their trilogy out of the way.

He called out Alexander Volkov for a fight but from the look of things, he has another interesting challenger as well. Ngannou responded to Rozenstruik's call-out, saying:

I heard you babayga. You made yourself very clear tonight. Congrats on your come back by the way.#uncrowndedchamp ☝️#UFCDC — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 8, 2019

When asked in the post-fight scrum (via MMA Fighting), Jairzinho responded to Ngannou's tweet, saying "I like it":

“If he accepts, I’m excited about it. I’m going to see him soon then.

“I think it’s going to be a really good fight. I mean he’s strong, he’s big. Even when I’m going to look at him like you’re big, you’re scary but we have to do it."

He vowed to knock the Cameroonian out:

“For me, sure [I can knock him out]. If I hit you, if I get that big head of him, yeah we will see right away, for sure.”

It's certainly an interesting match-up and if Alexander Volkov isn't next in line for him, Rozenstruik certainly will be. The Surinamese stated his intention to return to the Octagon in March or April - a period which Ngannou will be willing to return for.

Would you like to see The Predator face Rozenstruik or Volkov? Comment below!