UFC News: James Vick and Thomas Gifford share injury updates

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 25 // 14 Oct 2019, 17:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Niko Price wins against James Vick with an upkick

Not only did James Vick and Thomas Gifford suffer knockout losses in the most recent UFC Fight Night, but they also sustained quite serious injuries in the process.

While Vick lost to Niko Price within the very first round, taking his current streak of losses to four, Gifford’s fate was sealed with a series of punches from Mike Davis towards the end of the third round.

Updates on the injuries

Vick took a vicious upkick to his face which kept him unconscious for a concerning amount of time. It seemed like Vick had pinned Price down on the floor, but the upkick from Price was so well-aimed and powerful that Vick was out almost as soon as the heel made a slamming contact with his jaw.

However, he let the world know about his current status through Luke Thomas that the injury was not as critical as it seemed. The MMA Hour host tweeted a health update, stating that Vick’s jaw is fine thanks to his 'Guard Labs mouthpiece', though his lip was cut and bled quite a bit.

Health update from James Vick:



CT scan came back negative. He believes he has a torn MCL but x-ray was inconclusive. His lip is busted, but he credits his Guard Labs mouthpiece for preventing any loose or cracked teeth. His jaw is fine. He'll get an MRI later this week. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 13, 2019

Things are fine in Gifford’s quarter as well, as he himself took to Twitter to let everyone know that the X-rays came back negative. He took a serious beating at the hands of his opponent, and by the time the second round was over, Gifford looked vulnerable and exposed. Davis got the opportunity to sink his teeth even deeper towards the end of the third round and deliver back to back punches, and he did not let the chance go at all.

I’m fine guys got cleared by the doctors last night. CT scans came back good. XRays come back fine I’m just all bruised up and swollen👊🏼💪🏼🙏🏼🦁🙅🏼‍♂️💯 pic.twitter.com/w1d03TBsqf — Thomas Gifford (@YoungLionMMA) October 13, 2019

However, his fans are not happy with how Gifford’s corner acted throughout the fight, as well as with referee Andrew Glenn for not stopping the fight and allow Gifford to get beaten up so bad. Some of them are even demanding that he sack his staff, which also includes Gifford’s own father.

No ones getting fired it’s no ones fault but my own I was prepared in shape and had a game plan that I didn’t execute no one to blame but myself — Thomas Gifford (@YoungLionMMA) October 13, 2019

Advertisement

Gifford went on to defend his corner and also praise Davis when tweeted at about how his people let him down.

I’m never been done that way either Mike Davis was the better man last night and I tried to give him all the fight I had in me till I couldn’t no more exactly how Jesus took a lashing and got nailed to the cross if he would of gave up on us we would all go into the lake of fire! — Thomas Gifford (@YoungLionMMA) October 13, 2019

Clearly, Gifford is not going to let anyone else take the fall for his defeat and is taking the whole responsibility of the loss.

Hopefully, both the fighters will recover soon enough from their injuries and return to the Octagon for future bouts.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!