UFC News: James Vick to make a change before his next fight

James Vick

What's the story?

James Vick has been in the UFC Lightweight Division for a long time. However, now the time has come to make a change in his approach to fighting after losing his last three bouts.

This Wednesday, Vick announced that he was moving to Welterweight in a Facebook post, where he talked about the weight cuts that he had been through recently and the trouble he had faced due to them.

In case you didn't know...

James Vick had a thoroughly impressive record in MMA until 2018, where he was able to beat Francisco Trinaldo to bring it up to 13-1. However, after that, he has been on a three-fight skid where he lost against Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Hooker in the UFC events.

His last fight against Dan Hooker took place on the RDA vs Leon Edwards card, on the 20th of July. In that fight, he was knocked out halfway through the 1st round.

The heart of the matter

With it being more than a year since he won his last fight, James Vick announced on Wednesday that he would be moving up to Welterweight. According to him, the last few years of getting weight cuts had been really bad for him.

"This isn't some emotional post because I just took another loss. I don't feel this way because of losing but in my opinion it's the opposite I've been losing because I feel like this."

He went on to say that he had never missed weight so far and had done what he had signed for in the contracts.

He also explained that he wanted to fulfill his duty to his family and that he was going to show his son that it was important to handle not getting everything you wanted in life.

What's next?

At the moment, James Vick's next fight is yet to be decided as his last fight was days ago. Hopefully, moving up to Welterweight will help him to take steps and make sure that he can do better going forward.