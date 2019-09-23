UFC News: Jeremy Stephens reveals eye injury; demands rematch

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 40 // 23 Sep 2019, 11:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jeremy Stephens

At UFC Mexico, is possibly one of the most disappointing ends to any pay-per-view, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez's match had to be called off because the latter had accidentally raked the eye of Jeremy Stephens seconds into the fight.

As a result, the fight ended with the Mexican crowd extremely disappointed. Already enraged at Alexa Grasso having lost the last fight against Carla Esparza, their rage reached a boiling point and they pelted the Octagon, the referee, and Jeremy Stephens with bottles.

Stephens has now revealed the extent of the injury he received and also demanded a rematch with Yair Rodriguez.

Jeremy Stephens reveals the extent of his injury

Jeremy Stephens has already revealed that he suffered a deep scratch and a 'deep bruise' on his left eye after his fight with Yair Rodriguez. In a tweet posted by ESPN MMA, he revealed that he was already ready for a rematch with Yair Rodriguez as well.

"Yair, you think I’m faking, bro – you’re the one that poked me in the eye. Let’s run it back (in) four or five weeks, two weeks, whatever. I’ll be ready."

"Let's run it back, m----- f-----."@LiLHeathenMMA wants an immediate rematch with Yair Rodriguez (via @KarynBryant) pic.twitter.com/M4yF1sbAl3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 22, 2019

Rodriguez did not comment on the injury that Stephens received in the post-fight interview, although he had jumped the cage immediately following the decision. He had said that it was only to rally the crowd, who at that moment were enraged and taking out their rage by throwing bottles into the Octagon.

Rodriguez also talked about a rematch against Stephens being a possibility, although he was ready for anyone who wanted to come and fight him.

He said that he would wait to talk to the UFC before he decided to move on.

Advertisement

“I’m just going to wait to talk to the UFC and see what they’re thinking and just move on. I don’t like that one at the end of my record, but whatever.” - h/t MMA Fighting

Unfortunately, both Rodriguez and Stephens will have to live with the No Contest now on their records.

In an article I wrote, I predicted Jeremy Stephens, among others, as the possible next fight for Yair Rodriguez. You can read about it here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!