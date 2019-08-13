UFC News: Jessica Eye set to return after title fight loss to Valentina Shevchenko

Jessica Eye

Jessica Eye is finally making her way back to the UFC Octagon. According to the latest reports by UFC officials, it appears that the UFC Women's Division veteran is set to make a return to the world of UFC at UFC 245 which is in December.

Jessica Eye's last fight

Jessica Eye was last in the Octagon when she faced Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year in June of 2019. On that occasion, she was fighting for the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship.

She, unfortunately, lost that fight in spectacular fashion, as she was violently knocked out by the reigning and defending Women's Champion. Before that, she had managed to gather a three-fight win streak, but the loss set her back, meaning that she will have to build up another run before getting a title fight.

Who is Jessica Eye facing?

Jessica Eye is facing young and rising Brazilian Women's fighter, Viviane Araujo. They will face each other at the pay-per-view event.

Viviane Araujo is a rising Brazilian prospect, with an excellent 8-1 fight record. She was able to completely knock out Talita Bernardo in her debut fight for the UFC. She then also had a Unanimous Decision victory over Alexis Davis. This fight took place back in July.

The only loss that Araujo has suffered so far, is when she faced Sarah Frota back in April of 2017. She was unable to win that one, losing it by TKO. A win in this fight would help Araujo get in the hang of things, with a three-fight win streak.

A win against a former Women's Title contender will also help her in the future.

For now, Jessica Eye vs Viviane Araujo is set to take place in December of 2019, at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.